New Music & Lyrics: Nathaniel Bassey teams up with Dunsin Oyekan & Dasola Akinbule for “IBA”.

"Iba" by Nathaniel Bassey, a very talented Nigerian singer and trumpeter, is a nice and comforting piece of music. He was assisted by Dunsin Oyekan and Dasola Akinbule.

This new song is a continuation of Nathaniel Bassey’s previous album, “Hallelujah Live EP.”

This song is fantastic and will make you want to dance. Even if you enjoy listening to great music, you can increase the number of songs in your collection.



IBA LYRICS (written by Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan & Dasola Akinbule)

Na na na na na na na

Nathaniel Bassey

Blessed art thou son of David

Blessed art thou Ruth of Jesse

Blessed art thou son of David

Blessed art thou Ruth of Jesse

You are eminently glorious

Immaculately beautiful

I can go on and on

On and on

But my words aren’t enough

My vocabularies will fail me

But permit me to cry out

Iba o iba oo, Iba o iba

Chorus

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Na na na na na na na

Dunsin Oyekan

Blessed art thou rock of ages

(Blessed art thou)

Blessed art thou king of heaven

Blessed art thou rock ages

(oh blessed art thou)

Blessed art thou king of heaven

You are infinitely powerful

Magnificently wonderful

I can go on and on and on and on and on

And on…

But my words are not enough

(they’re not enough)

My vocabulary will fail me

(they always fail me)

Permit me to bring this song of victory

Iba o iba iba iba

Chorus

Iba o iba ah!

(adofarati)

Iba o iba

(o ro’mo ni ise farati)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

(To the one who sit on the throne)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

(King og Kings, Lord of Lords)

Iba o iba

(Righteous one)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Bridge

You tell the wind how hard to blow (ahhhhh)

And tell the rain how much to fall

You lay the pathway for the lighting (ahhhhhh)

Those who are wise will worship you

You are clothed endowless-ly splendour (ahhhhhh)

I’m loved in this spring light

There’s not limit to your power

(There can never be)

(ahhhhhhhhh)

Those who are wise will honor you

Chorus

Iba o iba (my God my father)

Iba o iba (I bow my heart in worship)

Iba o iba (just to say iba o iba)

Iba o iba (there’s no one like you Jesus)

Iba o iba (there’s no one like you my father)

Iba o iba

(chants…)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Chorus

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba (Wonderful counsellor)

Iba o iba (King of Peace)

Iba o iba (Kabeyise oo)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

(Who shall not stand you, who shall not fear you)

Iba o iba

(you’re glorious in Holiness)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

(Great in counsel, great in wisdom, full of glory…)

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Iba o iba

Blessed art thou son of David

Blessed art thou Ruth of Jesse

