Rescued Nigerian migrants recount horrible experiences in Libya, survival struggles at home

Jesusegun Alagbe

In August 2018, after spending almost three years stuck in Libya en route to Europe, Innocent Imagbeghian was finally evacuated to Nigeria.

When he left Nigeria in March 2015, he sought to migrate to Italy for a better life. He said he sold his brother’s piece of land with a building on it in Benin City, Edo State, for N2m and used the money to facilitate his travel.

But he got worse than he bargained for. He was sold to slavery camps in Libya and forced to work on farms without pay.

According to Imagbeghian, the day he was supposed to sail across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Europe, they had hardly travelled far when the boat he and other migrants were in suddenly developed a fault in the middle of the sea.

He noted that the boat started swinging, and in what seemed like a film to him, some migrants fell off the boat and drowned in the sea. After being rescued and subsequently arrested by the Libyan Coast Guard, Imagbeghian said he and others were taken to prison and deportation camps, where he spent five weeks before being evacuated to Nigeria through the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration.

The 41-year-old said he never knew he could regret embarking on the trip that saw him journeying for a week through the Sahara Desert – all because he wanted to travel abroad.

Imagbeghian said, “In March 2015, I left Benin City for Sokoto, where I took a motorcycle to the Nigerian border with Niger. There were people in the business of transporting migrants across the border to Niamey, Niger. As soon as I and other fellow migrants crossed the border, we got a shelter, and there I changed the naira on me to CFA, dollar and euro.

“Before I left Nigeria, I sold a piece of land with an uncompleted two-bedroomed apartment belonging to my brother. I bargained with him that when I reached Italy, I would build him a better house, among other promises. He agreed. I sold the property for N2m and used the money to fund my trip.

“From Niamey, we proceeded to Agadez (said to be Niger’s fifth-largest city), a journey of close to 15 hours. At a point, we had to sleep on the road. There was no water or food. We eventually got to Agadez, where most of us bought garri, sugar and milk. At Agadez, we were kept in a place to prepare for the journey ahead through the Sahara Desert to Libya.”

He said the journey through the desert was no child’s play, adding that the migrants were told to mentally prepare for the trip and stock as much food and water.

Imagbeghian said, “We were at the Agadez camp for two months – just eating and sleeping. At the end of the period, we paid $500 for the trip to cross the Sahara Desert to Libya. Each person was told to carry a 25-litre keg of water along, which we all did. We were reminded that there was no place to buy food and water in the desert. We also carried along garri, sugar and milk.’’

He noted that they had an accident when their truck hit an object and tumbled. After spending a week journeying through the desert, Imagbeghian said they got to Gatron, a village in the southern part of Libya, connecting the country to Chad and Niger. Imagbeghian added that he thought his journey to Europe was almost completed after arriving in Libya. But that was where his suffering was renewed.

He said, “We were taken to a camp where we met some people called ‘connection men or agents.’ They separated the males from females. From our first day at the camp, we saw how they molested the ladies. We guys were sent to farms, where we worked like donkeys.

“We would work from morning till evening without having any meals. When they would eventually give us a meal, it was a long thick bread and water. We shed tears; we were exhausted. We didn’t know the trip was like that. They collected the money left on us.’’

After a month at the Gatron camp, Imagbeghian said they were taken to the city of Sabhā, where they were handed over to another ‘connection man’ who also enslaved them.

After this period, Imagbeghian said they were taken to the coast to board boats that would sail them across the sea to Europe. He said, “I got scared when I saw the boat. It looked rickety. I and some fellow migrants told the agents we were not going to Europe again, but they said it was too late.

“They even brought out guns to force us to enter the boats. They said there were new migrants coming and they had no space for us. They also said if we returned, we would inform the new migrants of how they mistreated us. They couldn’t afford to let that happen. It was around midnight.”

As they entered the boat and sailed a few miles, Imagbeghian said their boat engine stopped working, and the boat started swinging on the sea. He added that their boat eventually stood still in the middle of the sea and they were there till daybreak.

Imagbeghian said after some time they saw men of the Libyan Coast Guard (part of the Libyan Navy) who rescued them. “They took us straight to prison, beating and scolding us. We met many migrants, mostly Nigerians, inside the prison,” he said.

During their third week in the prison, where Imagbeghian said they experienced dehumanisation, he said one day, some officials of the International Organisation for Migration came and asked who wanted to return to Nigeria.

“Who wouldn’t want to return home after all we had experienced? The IOM officials wrote our names, and two weeks later, they returned to take us out of the prison. They said it was time to go home. I shed tears of joy,” Imagbeghian said.

In August 2018, he finally returned home. Though he said he had yet to get his life fully back, he was thankful for being alive.

He said, “Actually, the IOM gave us some money to start small businesses but my business failed. I set up a boutique. But in 2020 when the pandemic struck hard, there were no sales and the few incomes I made were used for feeding. Right now, even though I don’t have any tangible source of income yet, I am happy. I can walk freely and I’m not enslaved to anyone. I can see my family and friends anytime.

Imagbeghian said the pain he had was his brother’s property he sold, hoping to repay him someday. Since his return, he said he had been advising other youths to go through the regular route should they want to leave Nigeria.

Asked if there were any regrets for embarking on the trip, the 41-year-old said, “Yes. Because before I travelled, I owned a barbing salon, and I was doing well. At least, I could take care of myself. If I had not embarked on the journey, maybe the income from the barbing business would have improved. I would have also married.’’

Promised Dubai trip, ended in Libya

The story of Joke Oreoluwa who wanted to flee Nigeria for greener pastures overseas was touching. She thought she was being taken to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, but ended up in sexual slavery camps in Libya, where she experienced her most excruciating moments in life.

An Ondo State indigene, Oreoluwa said she was struggling through life in 2016 when a woman she met through a friend told her she could lead a better life in Dubai.

Oreoluwa said the woman told her and two of her friends that she needed young girls to help take care of her children in Dubai. At the time, Oreoluwa was 19 and had a child who was some months old.

She said, “I was suffering, so when the woman offered to help, I was filled with joy, which later turned to horror. The woman said she was willing to help me get a job in Dubai. She said she was a teacher in Dubai and needed someone to look after her children because of her busy schedule. She promised to get me and my two other friends all that we needed for the trip, including paying for our visas.

“I lived in Benin and the only trip I ever did outside of the city was to Lagos. The woman asked us not to tell anyone, even our families. She said I should know that some people would not be happy that I was going to make it in life.

“Some days later, she said she had got us what we needed for the trip. We met her and started our journey. After several hours on the road, we found ourselves in Kano. I asked the woman, ‘This could not be the way to Dubai.’ She said we should be patient –that she was only trying to help us. She said we were going to Dubai via Libya. At Kano, she handed us over to a man and left. She then told us that she would meet us in Libya so we could go to Dubai. After spending two weeks at Kano, the man told us to get ready, that we were about to travel to Niger.

“We boarded a bus, and after some hours later, we got to Agadez in Niger, where we spent a month at a camp. We were then asked to prepare for the journey to Libya through the Sahara Desert. Some trucks with migrants in each took us through the desert.”

In the desert, Oreoluwa said she came face-to-face with death. She said, “My food and water finished. We managed to survive. After eight days in the desert, Oreoluwa said they got to Libya, where she and other girls were transferred from one camp to another, sold into brothels by the ‘connection men.’ I shivered throughout the journey. I was told I fainted up to three times, with my baby in my hand. My poor parents never knew I had left Nigeria. The promise was that they would take me to Dubai.”

Oreoluwa added, “I was sold to a Libyan man, who used me as a sex tool. He gave my baby and me food just once a day. But after some months, I found a way to escape from him. Being naive and foolish, I called the woman who tricked me from Nigeria. I had still not comprehended that she was a smuggler. She asked where I was and sent someone to come and pick me.

“I was taken to Subratha, where I spent six months in the hands of another slavery master. After the period, I was taken to the seaside to be sailed across the sea to Europe. But our boat was faulty and almost capsized. The captain paddled us to dry land and we were taken to a camp.

“The woman from Nigeria called someone to pick us up. As we were going in a taxi, we were stopped by the police. They asked for our passports and when we could not produce any, they took us to prison.

“We were first taken to an underground prison in Tripoli. From there, we were taken to a deportation camp. We were there for three months, eating bad food and drinking dirty water. The prison officials dehumanised us.”

Oreoluwa said there was a prison break during the course of detention and she escaped with her baby, running into someone who accommodated her and helped her look for a cleaning job at a hospital.

She said it was while working at the hospital that she met a man who pitied her condition and told her to visit the IOM office for possible evacuation to Nigeria.

“The man took me to the IOM office and a few days later, I returned home. I returned home in July 2019,’’ she noted. Now 24, Oreoluwa said she needed a job to keep her body and soul together.

She said, “Actually, I was given some money by the IOM to set up a business when I returned. I set up a salon. But my shop was burgled sometime in October 2020 when I went to visit my sick grandmother in the village. It was suffering that made me leave Nigeria but I never knew I travelled to suffer the most dehumanising treatment in my life. I only wanted to survive and help my poor father and grandmother who brought me up.”

Desperate journeys, hidden consequences

Driven by the quest for a better life, many Nigerian youths and others from especially West African countries have continued to flee their countries to other parts of the world, particularly Europe.

Many of those seeking better economic opportunities explore irregular migration as the best alternative, given the difficulties and resources involved in migrating through regular and legitimate routes.

However, few of those who set out on these dangerous journeys live to tell their stories. Many have died in the desert as a result of starvation while journeying to Libya to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

While most of the men end up as slaves working as labourers on farms, the ladies are often sold to brothels where they become victims of sexual slavery.

According to Research Fellow, Centre for Strategic Research and Studies, National Defence College, Abuja, Ugwumba Egbuta, the geographical location of Libya makes it a transit route for migrants journeying to Italy and many other parts of Europe.

Egbuta said the migration crisis in Libya and its attendant consequences were made more possible by the instability in that country, occasioned by the 2011 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation-led war against Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

He said, “The fall of that regime left the country even more politically unstable, with increased security threats that are spilling over into other parts of Africa. Europe, in particular, lost a credible partner in its efforts to address or reduce irregular migration from Africa. Poor governance and institutional ruin as a fall-out of the war paved the way for the emergence of criminal syndicates, whose trade in human beings is now finally attracting some global attention.”

According to Amnesty International, the mostly sub-Saharan African migrants and asylum-seekers held in detention centres in Libya face torture, rape, beatings, and appalling sanitary conditions.

The Human Rights Watch and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and other human rights organisations have also decried the situation in Libya, as the sale of migrants for labour or militias extorting migrants in exchange for their release or visiting less violence on them continues.

In 2020, research group, Brookings Institution, based in Washington, DC, United States, estimated that some 1,500 migrants were held in official detention centres run by the United Nations-recognised Tripoli Government of National Accord and thousands more in centres controlled by militias.

Libya is said to have long been both a destination and a transit point for migration to Europe. The IOM estimated that in February 2020, there were at least 654,000 migrants in Libya, with the top five nationalities being Nigerien (21 per cent), Chadian (16 per cent), Egyptian (15 per cent), Sudanese (12 per cent), and Nigerian (8 per cent).

Men were said to constitute 89 per cent of migrants, women 11 per cent, and seven per cent were children, of which 24 per cent (of children) were unaccompanied. Of the migrants, it cost them an average of $1,000 to reach Libya.

In a 2020 joint report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Danish Refugee Council’s Mixed Migration Centre, the organisations estimated that at least 1,750 migrants died on the irregular routes to Europe in 2018 and 2019.

In the report titled, ‘On this journey, no one cares if you live or die,’ the agencies said, “This represents a rate of at least 72 deaths per month, making it one of the most deadly routes for refugees and migrants in the world. These deaths are in addition to the thousands who have died or gone missing in recent years attempting desperate journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe after reaching North African shores.”

The UNHCR and MMC detailed how most migrants taking the irregular routes suffered or witnessed unspeakable brutality and inhumanity at the hands of smugglers, traffickers, militias and in some cases even state officials.

Dehumanising experiences

Thirty-two-year-old Osamudiamen Aiworo said he was working in Lagos when a friend who claimed he was in Europe told him that if he (Aiworo) was working the same firm he was in Europe, he would be making more money.

“What he said triggered me, so I started saving money to travel. I sold my belongings and raised N450, 000. I gave it to my friend who claimed he was in Europe. He said in two weeks’ time, I should be in Europe. In May 2016, I left Lagos for Kano, and then to Niger, then Libya. It was not a journey I bargained for,” Aiworo said.

After several dehumanising experiences such as working as a slave on farms, Aiworo said on the day he attempted to cross the sea to Europe, he was arrested by the Libyan Coast Guard. After several weeks of suffering harrowing treatment in the prison, he was evacuated back to Nigeria by the IOM in July 2017.

He said, “Since my return, it has not been good. I sold all my things before I left, and I have nothing again. There is also stigmatisation because some friends refer to me as a Libyan returnee. But I don’t really care.”

Aiworo said he had since joined other returnee migrants raising awareness through drama and skits that irregular migration was dangerous.

Salome Okpero’s experience is one she would not forget in a hurry. She said it was one she never wished for an enemy.

Before she left Nigeria in June 2017, Okpero said she sold her father’s property to raise funds for the trip. She wouldn’t say whether her father was aware of the property sale.

“Now that I am back with nothing, he asked that I should not step foot in his house again. He said he had disowned me. I really wish he would forgive me. I wish I never embarked on the trip,” she told Sunday PUNCH.

Okpero, who had a two-year-old son with her during the trip, said they ran into the hands of kidnappers in the desert.

She said, “We learnt the kidnappers usually harvested migrants’ organs. We ran and walked simultaneously for about five hours to escape from the kidnappers. The following morning, we continued our journey to Libya. I suffered a lot.

“At the point where we needed to cross the sea, the boat almost capsized. Many migrants drowned. I don’t know how my baby and I survived. We were then arrested and taken to prison. My return home was facilitated by IOM in 2019.”

For Clement Onokhua, the desire to travel out of Nigeria was borne out of fear of the unknown. At the time he travelled in November 2016, he said he was a 400 Level part-time student at the University of Abuja studying Guidance and Counselling.

He said, “I lived at Gwagwalada (Abuja), where I was also a phone technician. One thing I observed was that some of the commercial motorcyclists there were graduates. Many times when they came to fix phones, they would not be able to pay for my services.

“This really got to me, and I thought if graduates could be suffering like that, what was the point of continuing my education? I made up my mind to leave the country. I got information that Nigerians were travelling to Europe through Libya, and I was desperate to leave too.

“I sold my property and also borrowed some more to raise over N500,000 for my trip. After spending two weeks in the desert, I got to Libya, where I was forced to be a farm labourer and home help. It was not just what we expected.”

After several months of working as a slave on farms, Onokhua said he found a way to escape the slavery camp and went to an area in Tripoli where he got a menial job.

He said, “An Egyptian man hired me. He taught me how to wire a house. The man was nice to me. He said I should not bother to travel to Europe, that he would help me get the necessary documentation and settle in Libya. But I told him my destination was Europe and not Libya. He tried to convince me to stay to the extent that he rented a place for me.

“So after some months working for him, I raised money to cross the sea, and then I got arrested by the Libyan Coast Guard after we had sailed past Malta and got close to Italy. We were brought back to Tripoli and taken to the deportation camp, where I spent two months and some days. At the camp, we drank unclean water; the officials mistreated us.”

Luckily for Onokhua, he said he was among those evacuated to Nigeria by the Federal Government in January 2018.

On his return to Nigeria, he said he went to his home state of Edo, where he met a popular Nigerian filmmaker who gave him a scholarship to study cinematography at the Benin Film Institute.

“Right now, I am a cinematographer and doing gigs across the country. I have bought a camera from the proceeds from a couple of works I produced, particularly on irregular migration, to raise awareness about the dangers of irregular migration. I also shoot music videos and documentaries,” Onokhua said.

We’ve brought many migrants home –IOM

The Public Information Officer, IOM Nigeria, Mr Jorge Galindo, said the agency had till date evacuated 14,182 Nigerian migrants stuck in Libya en route to Europe back home.

Galindo said out of the figure, the agency had helped rehabilitate 10,787 for reintegration into society.

The IOM stated on its website that the repatriations were in partnership with governments and organisations like the European Union, the Libyan government, and the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli.

A human rights advocate based in Lagos, Mr Shola Thomas, said greater cooperation was needed between states to identify and hold accountable the criminal perpetrators of the horrific abuses at different points along the routes.

“These measures must go hand-in-hand with efforts to address the root causes such as hunger and youth unemployment that drive these journeys and an unequivocal commitment to ensuring that no one rescued at sea is returned to danger in Libya,” he said.

“The international community should also agree on a single, comprehensive narrative that would label the criminality and bring an end to modern slavery, by developing policies and frameworks to tackle the root causes of the migration crisis,” Thomas added.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Rhoda Iliya, referred our correspondent to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons when contacted for enquiries.

But the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, did not respond to either calls or text messages sent to her mobile line.

Also, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Basheer Mohammed, had yet to respond to enquiries as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the commission’s official phone number displayed on its website was unreachable as of press time.

However, the NCFRMI stated on its website that the commission had in collaboration with stakeholders such as the IOM developed a Standard Operating Procedure on Return, Readmission and Reintegration.

The commission said the RRR process was developed from Section 4.3.3 of the National Migration Policy, and, among others, meant to facilitate the reintegration of returnee migrants.

Returnee migrants need rehabilitation –Experts

A psychologist at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Prof Abosede Ewumi, said interventions like rehabilitation should be provided to the returnee migrants to help them reintegrate into society faster.

“There should be interventions in terms of helping them to get rehabilitation. With rehabilitation, they will be able to overcome their traumatic experiences,” she said.

Also, an Abuja-based psychotherapist, Mrs Fausat Bello, said different types of psychosocial support interventions should be put in place according to the needs of each returnee migrant

“These interventions can include individual counselling, psychosocial support groups, referrals to specialised mental health services, psychosocial support to family members, and facilitation of peer support groups among the survivors and family members,” she said.

She added that it was important to facilitate the grief process and support the most vulnerable of the returnee migrants.

