Rema and Selena Gomez share kisses at his concert in Los Angeles
The popular American singer Selena Gomez attended Rema’s show in Los Angeles, which he hosted as part of his current North American tour.
Highlights from the program include images of the singer from the United States kissing Rema on the face.
Late on Monday night, Rema shared the video on his Twitter page and professed his love for Gomez, saying that Los Angeles “gave me butterflies.”
Here are some of the reactions to the show of love on Twitter.
Joshua is a multidisciplinary creative and tech enthusiast who seeks to create meaningful experiences that make for a better and more equal world. He is a creative entrepreneur and human rights activist whose work navigates socio-cultural discourse and how it can be used as a vehicle for change.