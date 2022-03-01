Recommendations announced for influenza vaccine composition for the 2022-2023 northern hemisphere influenza season

The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced the recommendations for the viral composition of influenza vaccines for the 2022-2023 influenza season in the northern hemisphere. The announcement was made at an information session at the end of a 4-day Information Meeting on the Composition of Influenza Virus Vaccines, a meeting that is held twice annually.

The WHO organizes these consultations with an advisory group of experts gathered from WHO Collaboration Centres and WHO Essential Regulatory Laboratories to analyse influenza virus surveillance data generated by the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System. The recommendations issued are used by the national vaccine regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies to develop, produce, and license influenza vaccines for the following influenza season.

The periodic update of viruses contained in influenza vaccines is necessary for the vaccines to be effective due to the constant evolving nature of influenza viruses, including those circulating and infecting humans.

The WHO recommends that quadrivalent vaccines for use in the 2022-2023 influenza season in the northern hemisphere contain the following:

Egg-based vaccines

an A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus;

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus; and

a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus.

Cell culture- or recombinant-based vaccines

an A/Wisconsin/588/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/6/2021 (H3N2)-like virus;

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus; and

a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus.

The WHO recommends that trivalent vaccines for use in the 2022-2023 influenza season in the northern hemisphere contain the following:

Egg-based vaccines

an A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus; and

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

Cell culture- or recombinant-based vaccines