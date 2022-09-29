Recently-elected Kenya President addresses Parliament

President of Kenya, William Ruto, addressed a joint sitting of Parliament this Thursday, with members of both the Senate and the National Assembly convening for the address.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi stated that the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The Head of State outlined policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model that he passionately campaigned for and which his administration will be seeking to realize.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8th following the aftermath of the August 9th General Election.

The sitting comes amid an intense supremacy battle between President Ruto and his rival, former prime-minister Raila Odinga, as both claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly.

