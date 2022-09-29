Chocolate City Music CEO Abuchi Peter Ugwu on breaking…

Speaking in an interview for Music Business Worldwide’s World Leaders series, the veteran music producer and talent manager, who assumed the record label’s top job last year, noted that contemporary Nigerian artists are not only competing for presence on traditional media, but also across new media platforms, hence the need for daring new approaches especially with emerging acts.

“In this digital age, we are not [only] fighting for your song to be played [on] radio [anymore],” Ugwu said. “Data is important. You have to think outside the box and treat every channel as important and that comes at a huge cost.”

A subsidiary of 360 media and entertainment company Chocolate City Group, Chocolate City Music, which is renowned as a hotbed for emerging Nigerian talent, is responsible for sparking the careers of acts like MI Abaga, Ice Prince, Brymo, Jesse Jagz, CKay, Dice Ailes, Koker, Nosa and Ruby Gyang. It is also currently home to an impressive array of young talent, including Blaqbonez, Young Jonn, Candy Bleakz, Noon Dave, TAR1Q and Major AJ.

“Chocolate City is a safe haven for creatives,” Ugwu said concerning what sets his outfit apart, resulting in consistent international success. “We care about the creative process and the brand because we believe that music is more than just the product. One of the goals for me is to create an atmosphere where people can create freely.”

Ugwu also touched on music streaming for African artists, noting that the innovation allows creators “the opportunity to ‘eat the fruit of [their] ‘labour’.”

On what he considers the biggest challenges within the music industry, Ugwu cited poor payment solutions and lack of a proper local touring system.

For solutions to Nigeria’s music terrain, he expressed a desire to “level up the playing field and give rappers a chance to stand against their counterparts in other genres. After all, Africa is much more than Afrobeats.”

Read the full interview here.

Sourced From Nigerian Music