Qatar 2022:’Cameroon Still Have Chance To Qualify For Round Of 16’ —Song

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon head coach, Rigoberto Song, says his team still has a chance of qualifying into the round of 16 despite facing Brazil in their final group game.

Song and his players have their work cut out as they must beat Brazil, who have already qualified, and also hope result between Serbia and Switzerland favours them.

Cameroon go into the game against Brazil on the back of one defeat and one draw.

They had to come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Serbia in their second game of the World Cup.

And Song said they will go into the game against Brazil with the mindset of progressing into the knockout stage.

“This is the most awaited match. Each team still has their chances in this group,” Song was quoted on Cameroon Tribune’s Twitter handle.

“We’re getting ready with the idea of crossing the first round. It’s true Brazil have the advantage of already having qualified, but we will focus on ourselves.”

Cameroon will be hoping to secure a first World Cup win since a 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia at the Korea/Japan tournament in 2002.

Since then, they have gone nine games without a win at the World Cup (eight defeats and one draw).

For Song, he represented his country at four World Cups: 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010.

In his debut appearance in 1994 at 17 years, he was sent off against Brazil in a game Cameroon lost 3-0.

However, at the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup in France, Song captained Cameroon to a shock 1-0 win against Brazil in their opening game.

