Protesters across Europe against vaccination and the health pass

Protests against COVID health pass were held across Europe on Saturday 7 August. In Italy’s capital, hundreds of people protested against the government’s introduction of restrictions on unvaccinated people as Rome tries to slow a rise in Covid-19 infections. The Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU’s digital Covid certificate, is now required to enter cinemas, museums, indoor swimming pools or sports stadiums, as well as eat indoors at restaurants. Few hundreds of Cypriots demonstrated against the anti-coronavirus vaccine and the safe pass outside the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia. Cyprus decided last month to expand its Covid-19 vaccination rollout to cover children aged 12 to 15, as authorities tackle a fourth wave of coronavirus. In Marseille in southern France as well as in Capesterre-Belle-Eau, Guadeloupe, protesters also marched to demonstrate against the health pass.

Sourced from Africanews