Picture Of Femi Kuti And Peter Obi Excites Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The picture of veteran Nigerian singer, Femi Kuti and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made many supporters of the former governor of Anambra State happy.

African Examiner recalls that Femi Kuti had earlier stated that he disliked the name “Obidient”, which is the name supporters of Peter Obi called themselves.

However, it may seem that the emergence of a picture online on Wednesday has made some persons believe or start to think Femi Kuti is now reconsidering his stand of becoming a supporter of the Labour Party candidate.

