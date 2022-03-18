Pictorial: Singer Nikki Laoye ties the knot with fiancé

Popular gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye, has tied the knot with fellow singer, Kunle Adeyoola, aka Soul Snatcha.

Nikki shared pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram page on Friday, as she appreciated those who contributed to the ceremony.

She also gave special thanks to her family and that of her husband.

Her caption read, “Yess #MeetTheSnatchas, Mr & Mrs Adeyoola. Our New Beginning has begun.

“A Love story orchestrated by God and blessed by our families (The Laoyes & The Adeyoolas)

“We are so excited for all that God is doing and about to do with us as we take up this new mantle as husband and wife.

“We are so thankful and grateful to our families,our online family and everyone who is praying for us,supporting us,giving us gifts.God bless you all.

“It’s truly a new season; a new day of God’s goodness and blessings.”

See photos below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music