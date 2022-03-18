Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 266 | 07 March – 13 March 2022

The DTM Emergency Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 07 and 13 March 2022, a total of 3,564 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 3,247 arrivals and 317 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Damboa LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,279 individuals or 36%), conflicts/attacks (966 individuals or 27%), poor living conditions (598 individuals or 17%), improved security (355 individuals or 10%), military operations (326 individuals or 9%) and fear of attacks (40 individuals or 1%).

