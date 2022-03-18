Pictorial: Gospel singer Tim Godfrey unveils identity of fiancée

Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, has unveiled the identity of his fiancée, who accepted his proposal on Valentine’s Day.

The singer shared photos of himself and his wife-to-be, identified as Erica, on his Instagram page on Thursday.

During the engagement announcement last month, the father-of-one had shared pictures of the proposal, where he concealed the face and identity of his future bride.

In his latest post, the singer tagged her Instagram handle and shared photos of them in matching outfits.

He captioned the photos, “Just take a look at the person I get to do life with. @ericakatrina_, you’re my greatest reward for God! I love you, my still waters.”

See photos below:

