Phyno and Wurld talk respective new albums

Over the past few months, Wurld has been recording non-stop and even recording an unreleased song with Asa. The album would be Wurld’s first, after releasing four straight EPs; Evolution in 2013; Love Is Contagious in 2018, I Like Girls With Trobul in 2019 and Afrosoul in 2019.

The same day, Nigerian superstar, Phyno took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of himself and superproducer and frequent collaborator, Masterkraft and wrote, “Album time.”

The album would be Phyno‘s follow-up to his underrated last album, Deal With It. Phyno and Masterkraft also have a new record on the way. It is titled, ‘Egbon.’

