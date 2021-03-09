Peter Okoye vs Prince Harry, The taste of the teeth | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Peter Okoye was not celebrated this way for standing with his wife against his family. Why?? I mean the story kinda looks similar in a way. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) March 8, 2021

2.

Your friend asking you for help and you helping out is one sweet feeling tbh — Chike🦅✨ (@cheekay_) March 8, 2021

3.

This my neighbour no get sense.. He just dey next song as if na only him dey listen — Samuel Mbah ◽ (@mbahdey4u) March 8, 2021

4.

Only if you know how many of y’all are sharing your boyfriends towel — BrHoE🇾🇪 (@Ayokasz) March 8, 2021

5.

Even after getting married, ladies please don’t be so much in love and forget chasing your own dreams🙏🏿.#InternationalWomensDay — YorubaBoy® 🌶🌶 (@YorubaBoy__) March 8, 2021

6.

7.

‘Do teeth taste like nothing or does your mouth just get used to the taste of your teeth?’ — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 8, 2021

8.

I’m terrified of elevators so I’m taking steps to avoid them — DINA✊🏿 (@iamdinareigns) March 8, 2021

9.

People are so predictable, I bet you’re even reading this tweet now, smh🤦‍♂️ — David of Fct 🌝 (@Dhavidote) March 8, 2021

10.

‘Vegetarians claim to love animals so much, but they keep eating up all their food.’ — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 8, 2021

