Packed with promise: Wisam’s journey back to school in Sudan
Wisam sits in her classroom, absorbed in her work, her fingers gripping a blue-coloured pencil, carefully sketching a flower in her notebook, one of more than 100,000 displaced students in war-torn Sudan who have returned to classes, with the support of Education Cannot Wait for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) efforts to distribute urgently needed school supplies to help them get back to learning. UN Africa News
