Over 300 schoolgirls abducted by gunmen in Nigeria

Over 300 schoolgirls have been abducted by gunmen in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State in Nigeria.

The bandits carried out the abducted of the schoolgirls at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

The State Police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu told local media “We are right now on our way going to the school where the incident happened.”

According to a staff of the school who witnessed the abduction, the gunmen arrived in the school on Friday morning with vehicles and motorcycles and forcefully evacuated the students.

Some of the gunmen were reported to be in uniforms, pretending to be security personnel. They then broke into the students hostels and abducted more than 300 students.

The eyewitness told local media that “When they came into the school, we thought they were security personnel but to our utmost fear and dismay, they started putting the girls into Hilux vehicles and motorcycles then drove out of the school.”

Friday’s abduction is happening just some eight days after gunmen kidnapped dozens of students and workers of Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State.

Last year gunmen also kidnapped over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

There have been previous abductions of hundreds of secondary school girls from Chibok, in Borno State; and Dapchi in Yobe State.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds