Flights grounded at Ghana’s main airport as staff begin strike

Passengers are stranded at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana as airport staff embark on strike.

The strike had disrupted domestic and international flights as the airport workers demand the dismissal of their Managing Director Yaw Kwakwa over allegations of mismanagement.

The irate workers also locked out the embattled MD who had earlier denied allegations levelled against him by the aggrieved staff.

The strike follows a statement issued by the union directing all general staff to withdraw their services at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from 06:00hrs Friday, 26th February 2021, until otherwise communicated by the Union.

The statement noted that the “action has become necessary following the Boards attempt to shelve the report of an investigative committee comprising the Ministry of Aviation, the Board, Senior Management, and the Public Services Workers Union which confirms the allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office levelled against the Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa.”

The affected services shall include; Screening of pre-board passengers and access control, Fire/Safety cover for all aircraft, Water supply and sewage treatment and Public announcement and flight display.

International passengers stranded at terminal 3 as Airport Company workers strike to force MD out. #StarrNews #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/dLx6bSlR4W — #AdwoaDansowaa (@pureoneheavenly) February 26, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com