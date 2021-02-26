You are here
The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians For 2020
The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians for 2020

Elwin Mandowa
The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians For 2020

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Nigeria’s most outstanding youth, leading African PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the fifth edition of its annual 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking.

The list which is centered on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID- 19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest.

Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology.

Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Mark Angel, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage etc.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s ranking is published in alphabetical order.

Without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19 and the EndSARS protest.

This year’s ranking features (33) notable young female Nigerians and a special category dedicated to the leaders of the EndSARS protest.

Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the annual ranking of influential young Nigerians continue to serve as an avenue for inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential Young Nigerian arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Abasi Ene-Obong
  2. Abayomi Okubote
  3. Adebola Williams
  4. Adegoke Olubusi
  5. Adekunle Gold
  6. Adetola Nola
  7. Adetola Onayemi
  8. Akakabota Mudiaga Derick
  9. Alex Iwobi
  10. Anna Ekeledo
  11. Asisat Oshoala
  12. Bankole Oluwafemi
  13. Bolatito Rinu Oduala
  14. Bolu Essien
  15. Broda Shaggi
  16. Burna Boy
  17. Chinny C. Ogunro
  18. Chioma Nwosu
  19. crazeclown
  20. Damilola Odufuwa
  21. Daniel Obasi
  22. Davido
  23. Debo Adebayo
  24. DJ Cuppy
  25. DJ Neptune
  26. DJ Switch
  27. Dr Amarachukwu Karen Allison
  28. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
  29. Eby Akhigbe
  30. Elmer C. Aluge
  31. Eromosele Adele
  32. Ezra Olubi
  33. Fade Ogunro
  34. Falz
  35. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje
  36. Feyikemi ‘FK’ Abudu
  37. Fireboy DML
  38. Georgette Monnou
  39. Gideon Seun Olanrewaju
  40. Godwin Benson
  41. Grace ihejiamaizu
  42. Habila Malgwi
  43. Henrich Bankole Akomolafe
  44. Ideh Chukwuma Innocent
  45. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
  46. Joeboy
  47. John Obidi
  48. Josh2funny
  49. Kelechi Iheanacho
  50. Kelechukwu Nwachukwu
  51. Kenny Blaq
  52. Kiki Mordi
  53. Kingsley Ayogu
  54. Kizz Daniel
  55. Kola Aina
  56. Lasisi Elenu
  57. Mark Angel
  58. Mayourkun
  59. MC Lively
  60. Mercy Chinwo
  61. Moe Odele
  62. Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq
  63. Moses Babatope
  64. Moses Umoru
  65. Mr Eazi
  66. Naira Marley
  67. Obi Ozor
  68. Odion Ighalo
  69. Odunayo Eweniyi
  70. Ogechukwu Alexis Obah
  71. Ola Brown
  72. Olawale Ayilara
  73. Olugbenga Agboola
  74. OluwaDolarz
  75. Omah Lay
  76. Onyeka Akumah
  77. Orondaam Otto
  78. Patoranking
  79. Real Warri Pikin
  80. Seun Fakorede
  81. Shola Akinlade
  82. Simi
  83. Swanky Jerry
  84. Sydney Talker
  85. Taaooma
  86. Temie Giwa Tubosun
  87. Tems
  88. Teni
  89. Tolulope Olorundero
  90. Tomiwa Aladekomo
  91. Twyse Ereme
  92. Ukinebo Dare
  93. Victor Osimhen
  94. Wilfred Ndidi
  95. Williams Uchemba
  96. Wilson Atumeyi
  97. Wizkid
  98. Woli Agba
  99. Yemi Alade
  100. Zlatan

Article by Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei

Sourced from Africa Feeds

