The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians for 2020

– Advertisement –





As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Nigeria’s most outstanding youth, leading African PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the fifth edition of its annual 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking.

The list which is centered on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID- 19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest.

Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology.

Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Mark Angel, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage etc.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s ranking is published in alphabetical order.

– Advertisement –



Without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19 and the EndSARS protest.

This year’s ranking features (33) notable young female Nigerians and a special category dedicated to the leaders of the EndSARS protest.

Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the annual ranking of influential young Nigerians continue to serve as an avenue for inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential Young Nigerian arranged in alphabetical order.

Abasi Ene-Obong Abayomi Okubote Adebola Williams Adegoke Olubusi Adekunle Gold Adetola Nola Adetola Onayemi Akakabota Mudiaga Derick Alex Iwobi Anna Ekeledo Asisat Oshoala Bankole Oluwafemi Bolatito Rinu Oduala Bolu Essien Broda Shaggi Burna Boy Chinny C. Ogunro Chioma Nwosu crazeclown Damilola Odufuwa Daniel Obasi Davido Debo Adebayo DJ Cuppy DJ Neptune DJ Switch Dr Amarachukwu Karen Allison Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Eby Akhigbe Elmer C. Aluge Eromosele Adele Ezra Olubi Fade Ogunro Falz Fejiro Hanu Agbodje Feyikemi ‘FK’ Abudu Fireboy DML Georgette Monnou Gideon Seun Olanrewaju Godwin Benson Grace ihejiamaizu Habila Malgwi Henrich Bankole Akomolafe Ideh Chukwuma Innocent Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Joeboy John Obidi Josh2funny Kelechi Iheanacho Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Kenny Blaq Kiki Mordi Kingsley Ayogu Kizz Daniel Kola Aina Lasisi Elenu Mark Angel Mayourkun MC Lively Mercy Chinwo Moe Odele Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq Moses Babatope Moses Umoru Mr Eazi Naira Marley Obi Ozor Odion Ighalo Odunayo Eweniyi Ogechukwu Alexis Obah Ola Brown Olawale Ayilara Olugbenga Agboola OluwaDolarz Omah Lay Onyeka Akumah Orondaam Otto Patoranking Real Warri Pikin Seun Fakorede Shola Akinlade Simi Swanky Jerry Sydney Talker Taaooma Temie Giwa Tubosun Tems Teni Tolulope Olorundero Tomiwa Aladekomo Twyse Ereme Ukinebo Dare Victor Osimhen Wilfred Ndidi Williams Uchemba Wilson Atumeyi Wizkid Woli Agba Yemi Alade Zlatan

– Advertisement –





Article by Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei