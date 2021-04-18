Oumou’s Wassoulou Festival (Mali) -Music Time in Africa

Listen to a fresh mix of current trending songs in Ghana (Wendy Shay), Kenya (Bensoul), Nigeria (Wizkid ft TEMS), Uganda (Sama Soja ft Iryn Namubiru), Malawi and Togo; one everlasting energizing jam from Jamaica (“Boasty”); and a couple of classics from Cameroon and Uganda. There’s also a traditional, vintage Ibo tune from Nigeria from the MTIA Archives (1988).

Current music news takes us to Mali with Oumou Sangare’s Wassoulou Festival. Musician Cheick Hamala shares those details with Host Heather Maxwell at the back half the hour. And reporter Samed Gaida brings us a fascinating interview from Tamale, northern Ghana with Sherifa Gunu. After putting her music on hold for her family for the past four years, she’s back with a new album and hit single “Dokpeda” featuring Ras Kuuku.