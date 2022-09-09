Opinion: So now they are giving Africa high-quality and safe contraceptives….

The Guardian UK gives ‘landmark’ £200m to improve contraceptive access in Africa and Asia | Reproductive right

By Janet Karim

16 This is what the Lord Almighty says: ‘Do not listen to what the prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord. 17 They keep saying to those who despise me, “The Lord says: you will have peace.” And to all who follow the stubbornness of their hearts, they say, “No harm will come to you.” 18 But which of them has stood in the council of the Lord to see or to hear his word? Who has listened and heard his word? — Jeremiah 23.16-18

At the start of the month, headline news hitting the airwaves in Kenya, unrelated to election news, Kenya has received £500,000 (Ksh 69.8 Million) from UKAID to strengthen reproductive health commodities. According to the Kenya Star newspaper, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement on Thursday that the contribution is to support access to high-quality and safe contraceptives for women of reproductive age for family planning commodities. The family planning commodities would also be distributed to 300 public health facilities. It will help in eliminating the gap in access to family planning faced by women and girls in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking on the donation, the British High Commission’s Team Leader, Samora Otieno said it was important for Kenya to have well-funded family planning programs, citing that they were a key strategy in poverty reduction and achievement of sustainable development goals.

“When a woman is able to plan whether and when to have children, she is better equipped to complete her education and improve her economic status, which in turn contributes to the nation’s socio-economic development,” Otieno said.

This is the epitome of hogwash and highlights beyond doubt that the Western allies, also known as development partners, continue to use a variety of measures including supplying contraceptives wrapped deceptively to control Africa and other poor countries while dangling wads of money.

Many questions of course flew about on social media. Among them, does this mean Africans have been getting low-quality and unsafe contraceptives all this time? Family Watch Sharon Slater pointed out that the UK move was the new oxymoron: next to safe sex and safe abortion. Now it’s safe contraception!

On Twitter, Joshua the 3rd wrote that these are the monies used to illegally interfere with democracy; why does a 3rd world country need money to fund birth control pills, instead of funding the building of hospitals in rural areas?

It is ironic that the £500,000.00 is thrown down the throats of Kenya in the time period that President-elect William Ruto is being sworn into office. It is suspicious that the obscenely large donation is coming into Kenya’s coffers, a country that just finalized running a smart election with a young corrupt-free, and pro-life president!

Lindy from eSwatini threw in her comment and stated that “it’s like they’re confirming that all along they’ve been exporting unsafe contraceptives to Africa. It confirms Kwame Fosu’s article that was penned some 10 years ago.

In 2015, Kwame’s “Lethal Contraceptives Restricted or not Sold in Europe & U.S. but Shipped to Africa: DEPO PROVERA / NET-EN / NORPLANT / SAYANA PRESS CONTRACEPTIVE POLICY BRIEF”first became known.

His article warned that long-acting contraceptives, as a family-planning method, are an insidious evolution and incarnation of a bygone era of forced sterilization by the U. S. government that was supported by USAID, UNFPA, IPPF, Rockefeller, and Ford Foundations. Forced sterilization as an international family-planning policy came to a screeching halt after Congressmen Todd Tiahrt, Christopher Smith, and Tom Coburn offered the Tiahrt Amendment in 1999, prohibiting U.S. funds from being used for “coercive family planning.

Through this deception (of providing women with contraceptives), the women were being sterilized without their knowledge or permission. Through the plan many women were sterilized, many had fewer children, and others had one child.

It is frustrating that as the EU is bundling aid to the Cotonou agreement with the ACP countries, the UK is doing its part in coercing countries like Kenya to do the UK’s bidding, by complying.

To Kenyan, African, and other developing country lawmakers and decision-makers, if you love your country and desire to preserve your future populations, then please protect African women and girls from these death traps, coated in a contraceptive that is wrapped in pound sterling or dollar notes. Africa, Caribbeans, and the Pacific states must come to a point where they separate money from the sexualization agenda. It has nothing to do with development/progress.

Let us continue uniting in saying NO to the EU and its western allies. Their aim is to divide and conquer us by making the ACPs busy with sexualization strategies that are laced with deceptive finances. Accepting their agenda (as Africa did in the 1960s and 1970s is as suicidal now as it was then: all lead to losing the grips on the reigns of power and leadership of one’s own country.

· Africans, Caribbeans, and Pacific Islanders unite!

· Say no to EU strategies that tie development to sexualized strategies aimed at children, and in one sweep take over sovereign nations’ power of the vote.

· These usurpers must stop the disenfranchisement of the ACP countries!!!