Odumodublvck reacts as Arsenal use his song to announce Declan Rice signing

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, beamed with joy after English Premier League giants, Arsenal, used one of his hit tracks to announce their new signing, Declan Rice.

It was reported that the Gunners signed the England international from West Ham for a club-record fee of £105m.

Announcing his arrival via Twitter, Arsenal shared a video of the 24-year-old displaying his football skills with Odumodublvck’s song ‘Declan Rice’ playing in the background with the caption; “A new chapter begins.”

Odumodublvck shared the tweet, expressing pride.

He wrote, “Massive. Abj stand up. Declan Rice.”

In another tweet, the Abuja-based rapper thanked Arsenal fans who consistently asked the club to use the song in Declan Rice’s announcement video.

“Thank you to everyone who pushed the club to use the tune.

“You might think you did not have any impact on this, but I really do feel that you guys did.

“The pressure was werser by the day.

“God bless you all.

“I am so grateful,” Odumodu said.

