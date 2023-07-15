Arsenal unveiled new player, Rice, with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck’s song

In a unique and vibrant unveiling ceremony, Arsenal Football Club introduced their newly signed player, Declan Rice, accompanied by the hit song “Declan Rice” by Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck.

Rice completed his move from West Ham United to Arsenal on Saturday in a deal worth a staggering £105 million, making it the highest transfer fee ever paid by the North London club for a player.

The football club took to Twitter to share a video of Rice’s unveiling, featuring the catchy song “Declan Rice” by Odumodublvck playing in the background. The rapper, known for his genre-blending style, also expressed his congratulations to the footballer on social media.

“Congrats to my boy on your new adventure @declanrice with @arsenal,” Odumodublvck wrote. “God bless everyone involved in this milestone, my producers. Abuja Stand Up.”

Related News

The rapper released “Declan Rice” in March as a tribute to the football player. In a recent interview, Odumodublvck revealed that he and Declan Rice have developed a friendship through their mutual appreciation for the song.

“I made a video vibing to the song. I posted it, and Declan Rice was like, ‘Jeez, the song is fire.’ Now we are friends.

“He is texting me that he has to come to Nigeria, even if it’s only for two days. He said the next time I am performing, he has to be on stage with me,” the rapper shared.

Odumodublvck attributed their connection to divine intervention, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Declan Rice and celebrate their shared success.