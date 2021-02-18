Notorious B.I.G documentary ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’ to premiere on Netflix [Trailer]

Directed by Emmett Malloy, the new documentary titled ‘Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell’ shares exclusive footage from the rapper’s breakout years, and candid interviews with Biggie’s trusted inner circle.

The documentary’s synopsis reads: ” ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell’ is the definitive portrait of the man who became The Notorious B.I.G. With unprecedented access granted by the Wallace estate, this cinematic documentary is an emotional and personal journey through the people, places, and events that created the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time.

In rarely seen footage from his breakout years, we go behind the scenes with Biggie to watch him create classic songs in the studio and bring them to life onstage in incredible unseen concert clips. Intimate and candid interviews show the most trusted members of Biggie’s inner circle opening up like never before to share stories that have never been told publicly. The studio and bring them to life onstage in incredible unseen concert clips. Intimate and candid interviews show the most trusted members of Biggie’s inner circle opening up like”.

Speaking on the documentary Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace shared: “This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered.”

The upcoming documentary is produced by David Koh, Wayne Barrow, William Green, Aaron L. Ginsburg, Terry Leonard, Daniel Pappas and executive produced by Stanley Buchthal, Emmett Malloy, Brendan Malloy, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs, Keith Miller, Josh Taekman.

Watch the trailer:

