Nigeria’s Music Industry Has Erased Ghana’s Identity – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale, has shared his take on the dominant music genre in Nigeria and its influence on Ghana and Ghanaian artists.

The “More Loving” crooner took to his Snapchat account to state how Nigeria’s Afrobeats music genre has erased the identity of Ghana.

He wrote:

Thnx to Nigeria now we are all Afro Beatz artistes… Since Ghana doesn’t have an identity.. We moveeeeee!! 😂😂”

The Ghanaian music star then added that he is not offended by that as he is ready to join the genre to make money for himself.

At least if just to secure the bag I don’t mind 😂,” he wrote.

