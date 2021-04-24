Nigeria’s Folabi Nuel in Namibia for Hunger Live Worship Experience

Nigerian singer, songwriter, worship leader, recording artist and preacher, Folabi Nuel, is in the country to headline the Hunger Live Worship Experience.

The event is taking place tonight (24 April) at the Jesus Center, in Windhoek at 18h00.

Other artists lined up include D-Naff, Lady May Africa, Maranatha, Dr Alfons, Pride, Dee’A, Franklin, Effy and Nyasyo.

Nuel is a renowned gospel artist who has toured with and shared the stage with the likes of Travis Greene, Tim Godfrey and CalledOut Music.

He currently serves as the head of worship at the Lifepointe Church, which is an expression of the Elevation Church, Lagos.

His debut single ‘God of Heaven’ peaked at number 1 on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s ‘Holy Holla Top 5’ Gospel Chart for several weeks. His debut album ‘Good God’ which featured some of Nigeria’s finest such as Florocka and Wole Oni also topped the charts.

He was listed as one of the top 10 young creative inspirations by Voyage ATL online magazine (Atlanta) and is an Africa Gospel and Media Awards nominee in the ‘Breakthrough Artist of Excellence’ category.

Beyond music, Nuel spearheads a non-profit initiative called ‘Building Together’ which focuses on the rehabilitation of homes and slums with a focus on single mothers and widows.

Sarah Goroh, the event manager, said the gospel show is aimed at empowering local talents and exposing Namibian gospel music to international markets.

“This is a lifetime experience as we will pray for the healing of the soul of our country. The event is about empowering the youth during this pandemic to pray for the healing of our nation against social evils. We decided on Nuel because he is touring Southern Africa.

“Yes, it is a very difficult now especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, but we still feel we should host the event because we believe there is no better time as many people have lost courage. We come with a message of hope and faith,” Goroh said.

Apart from the musical event, a music and sound empowerment workshop is also being held today to empower the youth.

This is Nuel’s first time in Namibia. He says he is eager for the experience.

“I have been looking forward to visiting Southern Africa. The public should expect great music from me. It will definitely be a heartfelt worship tonight and delightful moment in the presence of God. I am looking forward to sharing my music with the people of Namibia and creating a memorable event,” he said.

Besides the musical show, Nuel is also thrilled about the workshop. “I am passionate about sharing my knowledge and the experience I have gained as a worship leader and minister,” he said.

