Nigerian tweeps applaud Davido for new music video

Davido’s new music video for the song “La La” dropped on Thursday, and his fans have taken to social media to applaud the ingenuity of the artiste.

The song featuring CKay is the 12th song on Davido’s third studio album “A Better Time”. The music video was shot in a stadium with Davido and a host of other celebrities especially artistes signed to his record label, DMW, playing a football match.

His fans who are particularly amazed by the unconventional concept of the music video, took to their Twitter accounts to hail the singer.

@manlikeIcey applauding the quality of the video tweeted:

“When it comes to shooting quality music video’s in Nigeria, give it to Davido, no one comes close. #LalaVideo”

@mainoladimeji, initially confused by the teaser clips of the video wrote:

“So I saw Davido and CKay plus DMW crew on a football pitch. And I thought that was just a football match that DMW organized for cruise. My sense never told me that was #LalaVideo.” (sic)

@tife_fabunmi on Twitter lauded the video as an upgrade from the conventional style. “Davido came and upgraded music videos in Africa. A Pacesetter,” he wrote.

Crediting Davido’s for his creativity in the music video @oyimzy tweeted,

“When it comes to making music videos creative and fun, Davido never disappoints, King!! #LalaVideo”

Also, a fan of the Fem singer via his Instagram handle, @iamdavechuks said he cannot get enough of the video and commended David for his Midas touch.

“I actually watched the video clip four times OBO everything you touch turns to gold, good one bro,” he commented.

Davido’s A Better Time album continues to enjoy streams across music streaming platforms after its release in November 2020.

The 17-track album which features a host of local and international artistes debuted at number 170 on the Billboard Top 200 Album charts.

Sourced From Nigerian Music