Nigerian superstar, Tekno, to perform at Miramar’s Afro-Carib Fest

Tekno, the Nigeria songwriter and self-proclaimed king of Afro-Pop, will be taking the main stage at this year’s Afro-Carib Festival in Miramar, Florida on Saturday, February 25. Tekno enjoyed a breakout in his career in 2022 on the world stage, when his song “Buga” with Kizz Daniel, rocketed into the global consciousness off the backs of its TikTok virality and being a stellar production.

Born Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, the 30-year-old afrobeat superstar rose to prominence through a remix of Ice Prince’s Oleku. From there his ascension has been meteoric. His blend of Afrobeat, Hip Hop, and Electronic Music has garnered wide acclaim and recognition from his peers. He has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in Nigeria including Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide.

Tekno has also won several awards throughout his career including Best New Musician of the Year at the 2014 City People Awards, and Best Music Video of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards.

At the upcoming Afro-Carib Festival, Tekno promises to deliver his trademark energy, which has stirred African crowds to dancing stupor for years. Festival attendees can expect pulsing synths and gyration-inducing mellow beats.