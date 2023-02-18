Patoranking drops new song in 2023, named ‘Abobi’

Patoranking, an acclaimed celebrity in Nigeria, has come back with a new song in 2023, named ‘Abobi‘.

Patoranking dropped his dancehall Afrobeats single titled “Abobi” on February 17th, 2023.

The song has a length of 3 minutes and 21 seconds and is released by the record label, AMARI MUSIQ.

In his new song ‘Abobi’, renowned Nigerian artist Patoranking addresses the current circumstances of the country and the hardships of the average person.

He appeals to people’s sense of morality; to take action to stop the bloodshed and crookedness.

Credit: https://nigerianobservernews.com/2023/02/patoranking-returns-with-his-first-single-abobi/

