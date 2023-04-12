Nigerian Superstar Davido Releases Music Video for Hit Song ‘Unavailable’ From Latest Album

New Dance Step Goes Viral

Davido, a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, has dropped the official music video for his hit song “Unavailable.” The track is from his latest album, “Timeless,” and features South African music producer and DJ Musa Keys, who provides a unique beat and rhythm that complements Davido’s vocals perfectly.

In addition to releasing the music video, Davido also introduced a new dance step to his fans on social media. The dance has become a viral sensation, with people all over the world sharing videos of themselves attempting to recreate the moves.

Directed by Dammy Twitch

The music video for “Unavailable” was directed by Dammy Twitch, a renowned Nigerian filmmaker and music video director. The video features Davido and Musa Keys performing the song against a backdrop of stunning scenery, including beautiful beaches and lush green forests.

The video also includes stunning aerial shots that capture the breathtaking beauty of the Nigerian landscape, as well as dance sequences that showcase the new “Unavailable” dance step. The visuals perfectly complement the upbeat and catchy nature of the song.

A Hit Among Fans

“Unavailable” has quickly become one of Davido’s most popular songs, with millions of streams and downloads across various platforms. The track has been praised for its infectious melody, smooth vocals, and dynamic beats.

The addition of Musa Keys’ unique sound has also helped to set the track apart from other Nigerian pop songs, making it a standout hit among fans of both Nigerian and South African music.

A Must-See Music Video

The “Unavailable” music video is a must-see for fans of Davido and Nigerian music. The stunning visuals and infectious beats make it impossible to sit still while watching, and the new dance step is sure to be a hit at parties and gatherings for months to come.

Directed by the talented Dammy Twitch, the video is a perfect showcase of Davido’s talent and charisma, as well as the beauty of the Nigerian landscape. It is a testament to the vibrant and diverse music scene in Nigeria, and further cements Davido’s status as one of the country’s biggest and most beloved musical stars.

Credit: bellanaija.com

