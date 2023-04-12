Inspector, Sergeants arrested for shooting in praise of singer

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Police have arrested one Inspector and two Sergeants for shooting sporadically into the air in Kano State in order to hype a singer identified as Rarara.

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, announced this development on Tuesday in a statement he issued.

The policemen have been identified as Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi, who fired a pistol, while Sergeant Isah Danladi and Inspector Dahiru Shuaibu fired their rifles.

Adejobi said: “These are the men caught on the video firing into the air in Kano.

“They reported today, Tuesday 11th April, at the Force Headquarters Abuja for trial.”

It will be recalled that Adejobi, who was first tagged in the video of the policemen shooting sporadically into the air in the midst of a crowd, had promised on Twitter that the policemen would be arrested for unprofessional use of their guns.

He had said the policemen were shooting recklessly to rub the ego and hype the Kano State singer.

According to Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force condemned their actions, viewing them as unprofessional and an act of indiscipline displayed by the policemen.

He further promised: “The policemen have been identified and arrested.

“They will be brought to the Force Headquarters for an interview and necessary disciplinary action.

“Such an act is unpoliced and cannot be condoned in any way.

“So, we appreciate the concern of well-meaning Nigerians and groups who have forwarded the video to us for our attention and action.

“We will continue to adopt and embrace innovations and ideas that can propel productive turnarounds in the Police.”

