Nigerian songs with hidden meanings: Although many Nigerian songs may appear to have no purpose or as though the musician simply chose random words to fit the beat of the song, upon closer examination, many of these songs turn out to have deeper meanings. Some of these deeper connotations raise interesting questions, while others don’t.

Here are songs that, on the surface, appear to be contentious and meaningless but actually have deeper meanings, as well as songs that appear to be sweet and romantic but are simply f-boy anthems.

Naira Marley – Soapy

This song’s message, which tackles some of the pressing problems we see in Nigeria, is obscured by a contentious dancing technique.

Soapy, Naira Marley‘s 2019 hit tune, received widespread criticism, particularly for the contentious dance technique that mimicked male masturbation.

However, the song itself conveys some worthwhile sentiments. Providing some background Naira Marley, a Nigerian musician, was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early months of 2019 on suspicion of internet fraud and cybercrime.

It was after his release from prison that the song Soapy was released and he makes a lot of interesting points in the song. The lyrics read:

Ó t’esè’lé bò (He goes traditional) Yahoo ni babaláwo (The native doctor is a fraudster) Olè l’everybody (Everybody is a thief) Eni ilè mó bá ṣá ni bàráwò (He who gets caught is the real thief) Mó bá ṣá ni bàráwò (Whoever gets caught is a thief)

The entire Soapy song is centered around this. In this line, the singer claims that the guy visited a babalawo (imagine a witch doctor or voodoo practitioner) to “improve” his own deception. However, the babalawo is a con artist. Everyone is a thief, the singer claims, but only those who are apprehended are labeled as such.

P-Square – Ifunanya

The song Ifunanya by the Nigerian duo P-Square was released 16 years ago but is still regularly played at most weddings and engagements in Nigeria as well as on Love FM radio stations. It is lauded and hailed as one of P-loveliest Square’s tunes.

But Ifunanya is very different from that.

Ifunanya is THE DEFINITION of a “fuck boy anthem,” despite its lovely melody and sweet music video with the boys dancing with their stunning lover.

Here is a breakdown of what’s going on.

The first verse goes:

Girl I know say you dey wonder why Why do people fall in love It could be for the game or pleasure I don’t know But when it comes to lust Girl that’s for sure If you and I can turn these things around

It’s easy to see what’s going on here: P-Square is attempting to cheer up the girlfriend, who is depressed, by asking all these questions that, at their core, really mean: “Why does love happen to people? as a result of the game? Pleasure? The unknown. But there is one thing you can count on: lust! “. “You and I can turn these things around,” he continues. This is the first hint that there may be more going on than meets the eye.

Do you already have a general understanding of what’s going on? The musician has CHEATED on the girl, leaving her sad, but he now claims that they can move past that. You don’t trust me? The next section is right here.

Girl na you Be the one that makes me smile And it’s true [Nne Nne] Na only you Fit give this love a chance to reign

Sauti Sol ft. Burna Boy – Afrikan Star

Who didn’t immediately adore this song? A stunning song by Sauti Sol and Burna Boy that, with closer listening, turns out to be, to put it mildly, odd.

Let’s examine some song lyrics. It has a strong beginning.

You got it all going on with your body You got it all baby Your papa Uganda your mama Burundi My African star baby Tell me what you’re into With your fine face and your lips too And your hair girl Team natural ka misitu

Team natural ka misitu