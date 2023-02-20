Nigerian music stars perform at NBA All-Stars

Three of Nigeria’s biggest music artists performed on Sunday during halftime at the 2023 NBA All-Stars Game, which is one of the biggest sporting events in the US.

Burna Boy, Rema and Tems took turns to give an Afrobeats-themed performance at the halftime show.

Burna Boy began by giving an energetic performance of some of his hits including Anybody, It’s Plenty, Last Last and Alone.

AFP

Rema followed with renditions of his songs Calm Down and Holiday.

AFP

Tems, who won her first Grammy for the Best Melodic Rap Performance in collaboration with Future and Drake, performed a number of her own songs backed by dancers.

(Getty Images)

