Nigerian man jailed 10 years in US for $11m cyber fraud

A Nigerian businessman has been jailed 10 years in the United States for running a cyber fraud scheme.

A US court sentenced Obinwanna Okeke, also known as Invictus Obi for his fraud scheme that stole at least $11m from his victims.

Okeke reportedly used Nigerian- based companies to defraud people in the US state of Virginia.

According to prosecutors Okeke’s Invictus Group companies used phishing emails to capture people’s login details and take their funds between 2015 and 2019.

Okeke was a Forbes Contributor & a Young African Business Leader nominee.

He had appeared on global media platforms such as BBC News Africa, CNBC Africa, London School of Economics Africa Summit and TEDxYABA.

He was listed among Forbes 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018.

Okeke who was arrested in 2019 was charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was arrested during a visit to the US at the time.

Obi had investment in real estate development, energy and construction.

His company, Invictus Group, operated in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

Source: Africafeeds.com