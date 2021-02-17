Nigeria: Several students and staff missing after attack on school

– Advertisement –





Several students are reported missing in the north-central Nigerian town of Kagara in Niger state after gunmen stormed a boys boarding secondary school.

The incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday resulted in the abduction of a yet to be known number of students.

A source at the school has also revealed that four staff and their families were also abducted.

Some of the students however fled during the attack.

The school authorities are conducting a headcount to ascertain the actual number of students and staff abducted.

– Advertisement –



It’s not clear who carried out the latest attack and kidnappings.

More than 300 schoolboys were abducted in the town of Kankara in Katsina state in December 2020.

They were later released after negotiations with the gunmen.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com