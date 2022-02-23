Nigerian Idol Season 7: Contestants Thrilled Judges for Golden Tickets





As the Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 7 Live Show draws near, contestants for the auditions have come to realize that exceptional talent is the only way to get the golden tickets for the music reality show billed for March 20.

It has been another exciting season of drama and rousing musical contest for music lovers and upcoming artists as Bigi carbonated soft drinks (CSD), from the stable of Rite Foods, refreshes contestants with its 13 variants that have set the pace in the industry.

Itohan, a 17-year-old student, was one of the stars of the day. The teenager thrilled the judges with her beautiful rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’. Her performance was accompanied by the piano and got a golden ticket for her performance.

Matthew Idu, a 23-year-old student, also wowed the judges with his rendition of Timi’s Dakolo’s ‘Iyawo Mi’. Idu’s rendition was particularly emotional as he revealed to the judges that he had vocal training to learn to speak again after a near-fatal accident.

Others who got golden tickets include Abigail, Gerald, Faith, Enato, Azuka, Jitey, and Chris.

There were also a handful of less melodious renditions for the night. There was Obinna, who got a ‘No’ from the judges. For Jennifer, Nicholas, Emmanuel, Clinton, Nzebuike, Christopher, Olamide, and Robert, their hopes of becoming the next Nigerian Idol crashed as they did not get golden tickets.

As the live show kick-starts in March, the contestants with the golden ticket will be showcasing their musical prowess to outwit one another to get the winning prize of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes, which include a recording deal from a label, a brand-new SUV, cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

According to Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, the Bigi CSD brand is highly committed to talent promotion and growth of the entertainment industry by discovering and rewarding budding artists in the country.

She stated that the premium soft drink brand has for the second time, been the headline sponsor supporting the musical talent platform that has helped young Nigerian singers to develop their careers and become superstars that would make the nation proud, as they go global.

Adedugbe reiterated Rite Foods’ unwavering effort to make the show worthwhile through the award-winning Bigi brand that has continually refreshed Nigerians with its 13 variants of high-quality taste.

The show which premiered on DStv Channel 197 and GOtv Channel 29 on Sunday, February 6, 2022, has the popular music superstar, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj; the singer, songwriter, and actress, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, best known by her stage name Simi; and the creative industry entrepreneur, Obi Asika; as judges, while the top-notch radio and television On-air personality, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa popularly known as IK Osakioduwa, as host.

