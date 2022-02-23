2023: Avoid APC, declare for presidency – Eedris Abdulkareem tells Nigerian youths

Ahead of 2023 election, veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has warned Nigerian youths to avoid joining the All Progressives Congress, APC…

Ahead of 2023 election, veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has warned Nigerian youths to avoid joining the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He advised young Nigerians to come out and declare their intention to run for presidency and other political positions in the House of Representatives.

Abdulkareem said although Obasanjo is part of Nigeria’s problems , he supports his statement asking older generation to step down in 2023.

In a video posted on his Instagram, he pledged to support any youth under any party except the APC in 2023.

Abdulkareem said: “If you’re a youth and ready to contest for any position in 2023 please come out.

“The most important thing is avoid All Progressives Party, APC. Come out whether for presidency , House of Representatives just like Sowore, Yul Edochie.

“I’m going to support you all, it’s time for the youth to take over just like Obasanjo said it’s time for the youth.

“Although we know Obasanjo is part of our problems but he has said the truth. Come out everybody let’s support anybody that’s a youth, strictly for the youth in 2023.”

Recall that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo asked older generation to step down for younger ones in 2023.

