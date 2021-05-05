Nigerian Idol Season 6 Commences Live Performance on May 9, Partners Rite Foods’ Bigi Brand





The much expected live performance of the exciting Nigerian Idol Season 6 kick-starts on May 9, and will culminate with a finale on July 11, where the winner will receive the grand prize of a recording contract with a leading record label and N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) worth of prizes.

The very entertaining reality TV show which started with the audition of over 3,600 young Nigerians and with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur Obi Asika and celebrity DJ Sose as judges, will be hosted by the favourite media personality, IK Osakioduwa.

After the audition process, 68 of the contestants from diverse profession are now at the theatre where they will battle each other to prove they have what it takes to make it to the live shows.

Interestingly, the much-loved reality TV show is sponsored by Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, through its premium Bigi soft drinks brand.

The Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, explained that the partnership with DSTV on the Nigerian Idolsis aimed at the discovery and nurturing of music talents among young Nigerians and the promotion of the entertainment industry in the country.

He said the sponsorship would help to produce stars that would take the music and entertainment industry to enviable heights, like the recent achievement of Burna Boy, who have now become a global star after winning the Grammy.

The Rite Foods boss reiterated that his company has been at the forefront of aiding the movie and entertainment industry, as it is one of the sectors that create employment opportunities to young Nigerians and also a contributor to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Rite Foods’ Bigi brand will continue to espouse talent discovery in music with platforms like the Nigerian Idol, for budding Nigerians who have the dream of becoming superstars,” Adegunwa affirmed.

In the light of this, the Bigi brand of Rite Foods recently sponsored the Prophetess movie premiere which recently debuts in Oyo and Lagos States, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Having set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants, the Bigi soft drink brands include the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

Other Rite Foods’ products comprises the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages which have been the mark of excellence for the industry, while its Bigi Premium Table Water, produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods’ inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.

Sourced From Nigerian Music