Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ certified Gold in US, sets new Nigerian record + Video

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy’s single “Ye” has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His Mother and Manager, Bose Ogulu, disclose this on her Instagram handle.

With this new feat added to his outstanding international achievement, “Ye” becomes the fastest Nigerian song to be certified “Gold” by RIAA.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Burna Boy’s song joins the growing list of Nigerian records to be Gold certified in the US.

The list includes “If” and “Fall” by Davido as well as “Come Closer” by Wizkid have all previously achieved the massive feat.

In the US, the RIAA awards certification is based on the number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets.

A Gold record is a single or album that sells 500,000 units (records, tapes or compact discs).

NAN reports that “Ye” was released on August 6, 2018 as the sixth single from his third studio album: “Outside.”

The song was produced by Nigerian record producer Phantom.

It peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard’s BillboardMainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and R&B/Hip-hop Airplay charts respectively.

“Ye” won Song of the Year and Listener’s Choice at the 2019 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

It also won Song of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Single and Best Recording of the Year at The Headies 2019.

Sourced From Nigerian Music