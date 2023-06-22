Nigerian Idol Season 5 Winner, K Peace joins Huzzle Records

Guardian Nigeria By 21 June 2023 | 9:12 pm The winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 5, Ogunrombi Olakunle Koya professionally known as K Peace has been snapped up by Huzzle Records record label owned by Babatunde Oyebode popularly known as Baudex. K Peace, who revealed things had been rough after winning the popular reality show, was elated with the union with the record…

K Peace, who revealed things had been rough after winning the popular reality show, was elated with the union with the record label, saying Huzzle Records is here to make his talent seen by the world.

He said: “I signed with Huzzle Records because I believe they’re not just about my music but about my well-being. I’m moving forward to another level of my music career and Huzzle Records is a label that never jokes with massive pushing and giving the best promotions to their artists for the world to see.”

K-Peace grew up surrounded by vibrations of music from his father’s music box, listening to the music of old legends like King Sunny Ade, Commander Ebenezer Obey, Fela, Boney M and others. According to him, even though his father loved music he never wanted K Peace to take up music as a career, believing that the chances are too slim to make it as a musician.

Nonetheless, the Nigerian Idol Season 5 winner soldiered on in the midst of suffocating hardship until the opportunity to participate in the Nigerian Idol materialized in 2015. After winning the singing reality TV show, K- Peace thought it would all be smooth sailing but he soon found out he wasn’t better off. It was only his sheer passion that watered his thirst for success and it does appear with Huzzle Records in the mix, his turning point is a little around the corner.

“My goal is to have my music touch lives all around the globe and this is why I never relent, I never left music even though friends, producers and some siblings had said it many times that I should find other things to do with my life. All these people said all those things because they felt I wasn’t really making millions yet like the top shots, so they feel I should look for something else to do,” he stated.

K Peace won the Nigerian Idol in 2015. He has worked as a backup singer to top music acts like Yemi Alaade, Patoranking, Damny Krane, Simi, Project Fame for 3 seasons, and as a lead vocalist for Bolanle Austin Peter ( BAP) Terra Kulture since 2013 up until now as well as The Sharp Band All-Stars owned by Anesi.

K- Peace can infuse any kind of genre in his music given his versatility but he describes his kind of music as Fuji and Blues or Fuji Afro-Vibe. According to him, he loves to sound Nigerian and his kind of style is his identity that stands him out of the crowd.

His musical efforts and releases include a cover of “All of me” by John Legend (Fuji version), Orire, Gentle Man, Dan Dan, Ediyeawan and Halele.

