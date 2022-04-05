Nigerian Creator’s ‘Falling Pragya’ Parody Dragging Every Indian TV Drama is On-point

Indian TV dramas are a lesson in making serious family stuff seem seriously comical and a Nigerian content creator has just made that point with a spoof video. The video parodies your regular occurrences from Hindi soaps- a woman falling off stairs in gravity-defying slow motion while a man rushes to her rescue, accompanied by dramatic music and jagged cutaways to a distressed onlooker just standing and watching in horror. In the video, a man can be seen leaving for work as his wife waves him off. Soon after, the woman decides to bend over backwards and begins to fall, seeing which another woman dials up her husband and asks him to come because that is apparently the only rational response in such a situation. Needless to say, the woman is suspended in the process of falling till her husband races back.

In the end, all’s well in paradise as the woman is rescued by the man. Never heard that one before.

Swara Bhasker found it funny too.

The Nigerian content creator, Paul Scata, plays three characters in his skits- Pragya, Natasha and Breastilola. If you like what you see, there’s a superhero Pragya skit that might interest you.

Paul’s Pragya might remind you of one Simar from Sasural Simar Ka and the falling episode is not dissimilar to Pari being nearly strangled to death by a shawl. The scene featured an annoyed “Mataji” played by Jayati Bhatia and “Pari” (Shweta Sinha) sharing the screen. Somewhere in the course of the scene, Pari ends up being strangled by Mataji’s shawl while the latter happens to somehow not notice that. It ends with Pari falling unconscious. At least Pragya got a happier ending (for one episode).

