Nigeria under Buhari 20 times worse than Jonathan —Harrysong

Harrysong, the R&B singer, says Nigeria under President Muhammadu became 20 times worse off. The musician was comparing Buhari’s gov…

Harrysong, the

R&B singer, says Nigeria under President Muhammadu became 20 times worse

off.

The musician was comparing Buhari’s government to Goodluck

Jonathan’s based on the former’s campaign criticism against the latter.

Buhari, who would later make several campaign promises, had asked Jonathan to resign in 2013 over

insecurity.

With insecurity still rife six years into Buhari’s tenure,

Harrysong described his government as “disappointing”.

“I don’t know how to

beat around the bush. I’m very disappointed at what FG has been doing and where

we are. I remember the questions Buhari asked when campaigning against Goodluck

Jonathan,” the singer told HipTV .

“He spoke of how he’s the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Now, we are 20 times worse than when we were [before Buhari’s government] if we

want to be sincere. For me, Nigerians are the strongest human beings globally.

“There are certain things other people won’t even take. Even

light, they will fight and go to war.

“Nigerians are survivors, yet, they’re not being

appreciated. We have very rich governors and politicians that come on national

TV to say Nigeria is poor, even when they have 50 cars and several houses

outside the country.

“The country that made them rich. We need to have a rethink;

take away tribalism and religion and work as one.”

