Nigeria Top 100: Young Jonn’s ‘Extra Cool’ and Bella Shmurda’s ‘Philo’ moves to a new peak

The 76.6 million in radio reach for ‘Cough (ODO)’ is the biggest single week tally on radio in a week by a song – surpassing the 72.4 million in radio reach for ‘Bandana’ set during the week of August 19 – 25, 2022.

Young Jonn’s ‘Xtra Cool’ moves to a new peak of No. 2 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100 – it becomes the highest charting single released under Chocolate City. Additionally, ‘Xtra Cool’ is the most-streamed song on premium platforms during the week of October 21 – 27 (‘Cough,’ however leads overall streaming).

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ dips 2-3 on this week’s Top 100 after spending three weeks at No. 1. Asake’s ‘Joha’ maintains its No. 4 position for another week.

Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s ‘Philo’ ascends to a new peak of No. 5 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100; it tallied 2.88 million streams (No. 5 on streaming), 37.5 million in radio reach (No. 9 on radio) and 9.88 million in TV reach (No. 2 on TV).

Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ holds at No. 6 for another week on the Top 100 while Blaqbonez & JAE5’s ‘Back in Uni’ slides to No. 7 from its No. 5 peak. .

The last three spots of this week’s top ten are occupied by Asake – all former No. 1 singles; ‘Organise’ at No. 8, ‘Terminator’ at No. 9 and ‘Bandana’ at No. 10 with Fireboy DML.

Just outside the top ten; Johnny Drille’s ‘How Are You (My Friend)’ rockets to a new peak of No. 16 on the Top 100

Sourced From Nigerian Music