Nigeria rising music star, Mesca to drop latest single in August

By Lukman Olabiyi

Nigerian rising musician, songwriter and producer, Temitope Ajayi, popularly known as Mesca is set to rule the airwaves with his latest single titled “Things”, which will be release in August.

Speaking about the single which he produced, he revealed that his love and life journey inspired the song.

Mesca explains “To achieve greatness, you have to stay focus no matter the challenges or controversies around you, your mind has to be your greatest weapon although It’s normal to rest when tired but keep going.”

In January, the Lagos State born artiste released his EP titled, ‘Scars & Bruises’ with an engaging list of three tracks which includes “Slow Motion” an appealing love song with great vocals, “Get on the Floor” a danceable track then to the last track “Fly Away” with soothing vibe and relatable lyrics.

Related News

Although, he made his first studio record in 2017 titled “Life” and has always been known for his exceptional stage performances.

On his motivations, the mass communication graduate from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University noted that listening to musical albums from the likes of Boy II Men, Angelique Kidjo, New Edition, Usher Raymond amongst others inspired him to want to be a musician, with special admiration for Nigerian stars, Brymo, Wurld, Burna Boy.

Mesca who said music is a platform for him to communicate his feelings, thoughts and emotions is however open for collaboration as part of his future plan while looking forward to work with top artists in the industry.

MEDICAL CONSULTANTS REVEALED HOW MEN CAN NATURALLY AND PERMANENTLY CURE QUICK ERECTION, SMALL MANHOOD, AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS… CLICK HERE –> URGENT NEWS: Earn US Dollars directly paid to your account; Nigerians can now earn up to $14,000- $17,000 (₦12 million+) profiting from premium domain names. Our backend team helps with the entire process. Click here to start now

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...