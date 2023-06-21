Nigeria Festival UK: Frills as Omenka hits London with superlative performance

Uzoma Day Omenka, the former manager to the late Majek Fashek, is gradually but steadily stamping his music authority not only in Nigeria but Europe.

This assertion was made known on June 7, at Vauxhall London when the singer, popularly known as Uzo, shone like a star in the sky at the Nigeria Festival UK.

Uzo, who together with his Miracle Day Music band, held the crowd spellbound with their performances such that the Member of Parliament from the House of Commons, Florence Eshalomi asked Uzo to replicate his performance in the Parliament.

There were also other side attractions which got music lovers dancing and generally having a good time.

Speaking about the experience, Uzo said: “I must tell you that it was a massive turnout. I was surprised at the way people love Nigerian culture. When Egungun, Eyo and Nmau masquerades came out it was a different ball altogether. I then realised that Nigerian culture needed to be promoted more and supported.

When I came on stage, I didn’t expect the overwhelming love I got from fans. Funny enough my song, Nigeria is more appreciated abroad. I still don’t understand why. Even my unity song and other songs got the same ovation. Even the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador in the UK was very impressed. I thank MP Eshalomi who graced the occasion and I am promising her and other parliamentarians the thrill of a lifetime when we storm the House of Commons.

I also thank the organisers of the festival, Ambassador Yemi Soile and madam Irene Eribo –Ani, CEO Ebony Ambassadors. Iso want to thank Mr. Femi Shojan of Brightnight Media, my UK tour promoter and management. Honestly, the demand is high. I will be travelling to other countries like Rwanda, return to Nigeria to shoot some videos then to South Africa and Australia. I thank my band members especially Sammy who mersmerised the crowd with his guitar.”

