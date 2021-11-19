Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 244 | 04 – 10 October 2021

Between 4 and 10 October 2021, a total of 3,588 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 2,791 arrivals and 681 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,743 individuals or 49%), poor living conditions (815 individuals or 23%), improved security (703 individuals or 20%), conflict/attack (155 individuals or 4%), involuntary relocation (75 individuals or 2%), seasonal farming (51 individuals or 1%) and military operations (46 individuals or 1%).

