‘New music I hear?’ Star producer Anatii teases amapiano track [watch]

South African star producer Anatii has been absent from the music scene since the release of his 2018 album Iyeza that featured tracks like Wena and Thixo Onofefe. The producer came out of his shell on Tuesday 23 November and teased an amapiano track on Instagram live. Fans of the award-winning producer are excited to see him return to music.

ANATII’S EXCEPTIONAL CAREER

Anathi Bhongo Myango otherwise known as Anatii has worked with several artists both locally and internationally. The 28-year-old producer has worked with the likes of L-Tido, AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C.

Internationally, he has worked with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, American singer Omarian and Grammy award-winning star Beyoncé. Anatii has songwriting credits on Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl and Mood 4 Eva from her 2019 album, The Lion King: The Gift.

There was much debate about whether the talented musician had scored himself a Grammy when Beyoncé won the award for best music video for Brown Skin Girl earlier this year. Unfortunately, Anatii’s name was not listed as part of the winners for the award.

WATCH THE ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ MUSIC VIDEO HERE

ANATII TEASES AMAPIANO

Several artists have ventured into amapiano this year and Anatii seems to have joined the bandwagon. The Wena hitmaker went live on Instagram to share what he has been working on lately and it sounds fire.

The talented producer shows off his impeccable production skills and vocals sharing that he made the track in five minutes.

The vocals of the track make reference to veteran actress Sophie Ndaba who is best known for her role as Queen Moroka on Generations.

LISTEN TO THE AMAPIANO TEASER HERE

MZANSI CELEBRATES HIS RETURN TO MUSIC

Anatii is one of South Africa’s most-celebrated artists and Mzansi tweeps were certainly ecstatic about his return to music.

One tweep wrote: “Anatii is really back.” Another wrote: “Anatii better drop than amapiano asap.” “Anatii the music sounding nice. Can’t wait for the streets to hear Sophie Ndaba.”

