New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Lojay, Yemi Alade and others

Village Reporter,

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Wizkid, our cover for the week, makes a grand entrance with an amapiano-laced R&B single ‘Bad To Me.’

Ayra Starr drops her new single ‘Rush‘ as Lojay returns with ‘LEADER!’.

Odunsi (The Engine) shares a project tagged ‘Denim‘ while Majesty Lyn drops new single, ‘Stop Dancing’.

Yemi Alade taps Jamaican dancehall singer, Spice for ‘Bubbling It’.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

