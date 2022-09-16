Kenyans remember the Queen’s visits to their country

54 minutes ago

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, residents of the Soy Club in Kenya, where the then-princess Queen Elizabeth II honeymooned with Prince Philip, have reacted to the monarch’s death. Residents signed a book of condolences for the Queen and some held pictures of the late monarch and her father King George VI. Hassan Kosgei, the director of the Soy Club, recalls that the Queen spent two nights in the farmhouse that is now part of the Soy Club. In early February 1952, the Queen was in Kenya to visit British tea growers. She then went to Nanyuki for a stay at the famous Treetops Hotel, where she later received the news of her father’s death.

Sourced from Africanews