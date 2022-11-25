New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Song released this week:

Portable, Ugoccie and Ladé drop new projects; ‘Ika of Africa,’ ‘A Piece of Me’ and ‘Merchant of Melodies’ respectively.

Alpha P teams up with AV for an amapiano-fused afropop titled ‘Veronica‘.

Ajebo Hustlers and Oxlade both recruit Mayorkun for their songs ‘No Love (18 Plus)’ and ‘Bad Boy’ respectively while Skales drop new single ‘Konibaje‘

Naira Marley unites with Backroad Gee for ‘Vawulence‘ as Mohbad, our cover for the week, drops two brand new single ‘Weekend‘ and ‘Tiff.’

BNXN fka Buju drops ‘Traboski‘ even as AV teams up with Victony & Ktizo for ‘B&B (Booze & BumBum).’

Additional Info:

Despite the fact that Friday is the day for music releases, not all songs were released today. On Monday, November 21, 2022, Odumodublvck releeased his highly anticipated single ‘Picanto.’

Sourced From Nigerian Music