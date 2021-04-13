‘Never Watching Alone’: Shock Results In UCL Quarter-Finals First Leg As Heineken Unveils Celebrities

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals got off to an entertaining start as the injury-ridden Real Madrid outclassed Liverpool in a surprise 3-1 win; PSG beat the reigning Champions, Bayern Munich 2-3 away from home; Manchester City stunned Borussia Dortmund to secure a last-minute 2-1 win, and Chelsea put on a pragmatic performance to see FC Porto off with two goals away from home.

Liverpool, the 2019 Champions, face insurmountable odds as they host 13-time Champions, Real Madrid at Anfield on April 14. Meanwhile, Porto, bolstered by the return of top scorers in Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi, will be looking to stage an incredible comeback in the return leg on April 13.

As revealed during the conclusion of the Round of 16 phase of the competition, Heineken sought to elevate the viewing experiences of fans across Nigeria with engaging online and offline activities engineered by Nancy Isime, Chike, VJ Adams, Uti, and Samantha Walsh. The activities included in-game discussions, offline football activations, as well as UCL trivia and giveaways.

One of the recipients of the giveaways, Abasi Ofon, commended Heineken for the reward, stating ‘my Champions League nights will be better with these gifts.’ Another recipient of the giveaways, Ahubu Zayanah hailed the brand’s campaign and expressed delight with regards to the rewards.

The brand also toured the city of Port Harcourt with e-sports fanatic, VJ Adams, who hosted football fans and consumers at the Heineken UEFA Champions League Experience. Also present at the activation was Nigerian music star, Rema accompanied by popular disc-jockey and producer, DJ Big N.

Heineken’s next UCL Experience activation will see the brand visit the city of Owerri on April 28, during the semi-finals of the competition.

With the second leg of the quarter-finals promising mouth-watering ties, Heineken has promised to complement the UCL campaign with more exciting activities and opportunities for the fans to connect and share their passion.

